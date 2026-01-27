South Africa: Call for Transport Operators to Regularise Operations

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has called on transport operators to act responsibly, work with the department in good faith, and take immediate steps to regularise their operations.
"The department is willing to work with scholar transport operators who genuinely want to regularise their operations. However, compliance with the law is not optional. Scholar transport is a safety-critical service, and the safety and dignity of our learners remain non-negotiable," MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said.
According to the National Land Traffic Act 5 (2009, section 54 and 62), a public transport operator must be in possession of a valid operating licence, allowing him/her to convey commuters for a fee on the country's roads.
To demonstrate the department's commitment to strengthening regulation and improving service delivery to operators, over 1 000 operating licence application forms have been issued to aspiring scholar transport operators and clear information is provided on the list of requirements.
In an effort to engage government on their concerns regarding challenges around the issuing of scholar transport operating licences, more than 500 scholar transport operators gathered at the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport's Head Office at 45 Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, on Monday.
The engagement underscored the urgency of resolving long-standing licensing issues that have hindered many operators from formalising and sustaining their operations within the sector.
The MEC acknowledged the legitimacy of concerns raised and further highlighted gaps in information regarding the application process and required documents.
"As a provincial government, we will not condone disruptions, shutdowns or intimidation aimed at forcing the department to overlook issues related to non-compliance.
"In many cases, resistance to compliance arises because vehicles or documentation do not meet the required standards. The law will be enforced without fear or favour.
"If you cannot meet the minimum legal requirements to safely transport learners, you have no business operating in this space. Our learner's lives are not negotiable," Diale-Tlabela said.
The department has reiterated that no operator may provide scholar transport services unlawfully, as enforcement operations will continue intensifying across the province to ensure compliance and safeguard learners and other road users.
Guardians, parents and community members are urged to report any reckless driving or unsafe scholar transport vehicles to the Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate on 0800 428 8364.
Required documentation for Scholar Transport Operating Licence applications are as follows:
- Copy of the contract (for purposes of contracted services)
- Certified copy of South African Identity Document
- Certified copy of a valid driver's licence/PrDP
- Valid police clearance certificate
- Certified copy of vehicle registration (CoR)
- Certified copy of roadworthy certificate (CoF)
- Original tax compliance status (SARS)
- Proof of residential address
- Recommendation letter from a school with original signature and school stamp
- List of learners with parents/guardian contact details
- Proof of insurance, including insurance indemnity cover
- Route description
- Should a CK/business be used, attach ID copies of directors and all documents must reflect the CK details (such as SARS documentation)
- Any additional documentation as prescribed by the department.
Applications must be submitted, in person, to the Gauteng Transport Operating Licensing Administrative Boards offices during working hours:
- Tshwane TOLAB - 230 Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria Central
- Johannesburg TOLAB - 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, JHB
- Ekurhuleni TOLAB - 1 Hardach Street, Germiston, Ekurhuleni
- West Rand TOLAB - Kagiso Drive and Mmusi Street, Kagiso
- Sedibeng TOLAB - 45 Commissioner Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg
The department said R600 is charged per application.