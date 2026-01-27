South Africa: Steenhuisen Announces Establishment of New South African Veterinary Council

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed the establishment of the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC), saying its composition brings together a broad and diverse range of expertise from the veterinary and para-veterinary professions, academia, regulatory practice and law.

The Minister formally constituted the council in accordance with the Veterinary and Para-Veterinary Professions Act, 1982 (Act No. 19 of 1982). The term of office of the newly-constituted council will run from 1 February 2026 to 31 January 2029.

Steenhuisen said the depth and diversity of skills represented on the council would strengthen its ability to fulfil its statutory mandate in the interests of animal health, veterinary public health, food safety and professional integrity.

"I am confident that this council is fit for purpose and its composition reflects a careful balance between professional experience, technical expertise, and independent oversight. This breadth of perspectives will enhance the quality of decision making and support the council in carrying out its responsibilities effectively and responsibly," the Minister said.

He emphasised that the constitution of the new council followed a careful and considered process, undertaken in line with his statutory responsibilities and oversight role.

While a range of views and representations were received from across the sector during this period, Steenhuisen said he independently considered the recommendations before him and was guided at all times by the requirements of the legislation and the long-term interests of both the professions and the public.

"My responsibility is not to simply endorse recommendations, but to ensure that appointments are made on the basis of merit, balance and suitability," the Minister said.

He further reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that future appointment processes are conducted in strict accordance with the Act, including that all nomination and selection processes are properly constituted as prescribed.

The council has been constituted as follows:

Ministerial designees:

Officer of the Department of Agriculture (veterinarian): Dr Motsisi-Mehlape;

Veterinarians or veterinary specialists designated from elected members: Dr R Mulder, Dr B Lourens, and Dr JA Fraser;

Person with knowledge of law: Advocate R Maruma;

Veterinarians or veterinary specialists designated from nominations: Dr NP Moswa-Kato, Dr L Kgatswetswe, Dr J van Deemter, and Dr N Mnisi;

Non-veterinarian designated from nominations: Professor S Willows-Munro; and

University-nominated veterinarian (University of Pretoria): Professor V Naidoo.

Appointees nominated and/or elected:

Veterinarians elected by their peers: Professor JP Schoeman, Dr P van der Merwe, and Dr J Basch;

Animal Health Technician: T Serebolo;

Laboratory Animal Technologist: B Mogodi;

Veterinary Technologist: LS Mokami;

Veterinary Nurse: Sister E Bornman;

Veterinary Physiotherapist: J Hager; and

South African Veterinary Association nominee: Dr L de Bruyn.

Steenhuisen expressed confidence that the council will execute its duties without fear or favour, and with the independence, integrity and professionalism required of a statutory regulator entrusted with safeguarding professional standards of the veterinary and para-veterinary professions.

"The establishment of this council marks an important step in restoring stability, credibility and effective governance within the veterinary regulatory environment," Steenhuisen said.

The Minister acknowledged the patience shown by practitioners and stakeholders during the period leading up to the reconstitution of the council and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that statutory bodies within the agriculture sector function effectively, transparently and in the public interest.

The induction and inaugural meeting of the new council is scheduled for February 2026, enabling it to commence its work without delay and address outstanding matters inherited from the previous term in accordance with its statutory mandate.