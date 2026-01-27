South Africa: SAPS Recognises Hardworking Men and Women in Blue

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has awarded more than 30 top performers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The officials were given recognition at the SAPS's National Excellence Awards, which recognises and honours outstanding performance, exceptional commitment to community relations, innovation, professionalism and acts of bravery within the South African Police Service.

The awards ceremony was held on Monday in Bloemfontein, under the theme: "Serving with integrity, celebrating excellence."

Sergeant (Sgt) Masibulele Qinisile was awarded the Laureate Award and the National Commissioner's Award for being brave during a dangerous situation.

He attended to a complaint where a perpetrator held his family hostage, including his wife and child, with a firearm.

One of the attending officers was disarmed during the confrontation and the suspect started shooting at the police officers.

While under fire, Qinisile engaged the suspect, leading to him saving the lives of the suspect's wife, their child and police officers at the scene.

At the awards ceremony, the Sergeant from the Cacadu police station in the Chris Hani District, Eastern Cape, walked away with a brand-new vehicle, making him a first-time car owner.

Every year in January, the SAPS gathers to celebrate outstanding performance, exceptional commitment and bravery displayed by its men and women in blue.

According to SAPS, this prestigious event serves as a powerful reminder that behind every accolade is a story of sacrifice, resilience, and service - being a police officer is not merely a profession, but a calling.

"There are over 40 award categories, which include: the Ministry's Award; National Commissioner's Award; Operations Member of the Year; Family Violence; Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year; Crime Intelligence Member of the Year; Station of the Year; Forensic Services Team of the Year and Community Policing Forum (CPF).

"Also amongst the award recipients are members whose tireless investigations have resulted in serial rapists and murderers being brought to justice, significantly contributing to safer communities," the SAPS said in a statement.

The Acting Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, together with Deputy Ministers, Dr Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, were joined by senior SAPS leadership and distinguished guests in commemorating service excellence.

While welcoming all guests at the awards ceremony, General Masemola expressed his sense of pride.

He said these awards are the kind of excellence that few speak about, yet millions depend on; excellence that unfolds in the dead of night, in courtrooms, forensic laboratories and on the streets of our communities.

During his keynote address, the Minister congratulated all winners and nominees.

"Each award presented this evening recognises not just a moment of bravery or exceptional service, but a pattern of behaviour that reflects the highest standards of policing. Carry that standard forward. Let your conduct be the example that transforms doubt into confidence, fear into safety, and alienation into partnership," Cachalia said.

The National Excellence Awards reinforce the SAPS' unwavering commitment to ethical conduct, discipline and high standards of policing, while celebrating its men and women in blue who embody the values of the organization.

The award recipients for the 2024/2025 financial year are as follows: