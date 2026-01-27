South Africa Confirms Temporary Withdrawal From the G20, As U.S. Takes the Helm

South Africa has decided to "temporarily withdraw" from the G20, after a request by the United States. Washington takes on the rotating presidency for the year 2026, following on from South Africa in 2025. This comes after more than a year of bilateral tensions which Pretoria hopes to ease by taking a step back.

The climate of tension has been growing since January 2025, climaxing last November, when US President Donald Trump boycotted the G20 summit held in South Africa, accusing the country of pursuing policies hostile to American interests.

Trump had even said that South Africa - which in 2025 became the first African country to chair the forum - would not be invited to US-hosted events in 2026.

To appease Washington, South Africa's Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, confirmed that the country will step back from its G20 engagements during the United States presidency of the grouping.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland last week, he described the decision as a "temporary setback".

'A rational decision'

"South Africa wants to avoid any problem, any crisis with the United States, and it is a really rational decision," Koffi Kouakou, lecturer at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, told RFI.

"The G20, which was created to bring together all the countries of the world, not just those we like, those that resemble us, or those that are like us, is now being destroyed by President Trump. It's truly a shame. But South Africa wants to avoid any problems, any crisis with the United States, and this is a very rational decision."

With this unprecedented move, the G20 becomes a sort of G19, which will in turn affect the relationships between these powerful economies and the African continent, South Africa being the only representative of Africa in the group.

"This is a very strong signal, and the G20 members must reflect on it because there will also be consequences for the role of the African Union. South Africa and the African Union represent nearly 1.4 billion people. Its withdrawal will create a void for Africa, a void of African representation within the G20," Kouakou adds.

Minister Godongwana said he believed Africa's voice would still be heard at the G20 through the African Union.

The United Kingdom will become the 2027 president, and South Africa hopes to be reincluded then.

South Africa will host the Special World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit in April 2027.

The country's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said in Davos that as Africa's most industrialised economy and a key voice of the Global South, South Africa is uniquely positioned to convene global leaders to advance collective solutions to pressing global challenges

"South Africa's leadership in climate diplomacy, renewable energy transition, digital transformation, and regional integration align closely to the World Economic Forum's mission to improve the state of our world," the Minister added.

