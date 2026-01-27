South Africa: Limpopo Woman Develops App to Speed Up Emergency Response

A Survivor of Gender-based violence has developed an online emergency reporting platform aimed at cutting response times for victims of crime and medical emergencies, particularly in rural communities where access to help remains uneven and delays can be deadly.

Mapula Mailula (29), from Ga-Maja village outside Polokwane, launched the Crime Emergency Application (CEA) in December 2025. The web-based platform allows users to report incidents or request emergency assistance with the tap of a button, while automatically sharing their real-time location with responders. Users don't need to write an incident report on the platform.

Mailula says the idea grew out of her own childhood experience of abuse and repeated struggles to get help since the age of ten. "Between 2007 and 2011, I was physically abused by someone close to me and often could not explain my location clearly enough for the police to reach me quickly. Waiting for assistance felt endless, and the memory stayed with me into adulthood," she says.

The platform is designed for use on smartphones with mobile data. After registering, users can report crime, gender-based violence or theft, or request an ambulance using a panic button. According to Mailula, the system sends GPS coordinates directly to an emergency services dashboard and confirms that the report has been received.

She says requests are routed to police, hospitals, fire and rescue units and paramedics. "ER24 is already integrated into the system, while agreements with other emergency services are still being finalised," she says.

Mailula says slow emergency response times, particularly in rural areas contribute to preventable deaths from trauma, violence and medical emergencies. Limpopo's widely dispersed settlements, poor road infrastructure and patchy network coverage compound the problem, often leaving patients and families struggling to describe their locations to call centre operators.

"The CEA is intended to address these barriers by removing the need for lengthy explanations. I'm currently waiting for police to pilot and test the system within the Capricorn District Municipality. If successful, the platform could later be used nationally for reporting cases to police, while ambulance requests through ER24 are already available across the country," she says.

She tells Health-e News that the platform also includes a "whistleblower" option that can be used without registration, allowing bystanders to report suspected abuse or emergencies. A newsfeed feature provides users with alerts about crime and safety issues in unfamiliar areas.

Mailula says particular attention has been paid to making the system usable by people who may not be able to speak during an emergency, including children, older people and victims of domestic violence.

One user says the system has already made a difference. Polokwane resident Geneva Serage used the portal in December 2025 to request an ambulance for her grandmother after experiencing repeated delays with traditional emergency call centres in the past.

"Emergency personnel called me back almost immediately and I did not have to explain my location, which I believe saved time. With the traditional system, I would wait for more than two hours for an ambulance and will have to give them directions and at some point wait for them at a particular location so they can spot me," she says.

Mailula hopes partnerships with government and private providers will strengthen the system over time.

"For now, the service operates as an online portal, while approvals from the Play Store and Apple App Store are pending."

In a province where distance and infrastructure continue to shape who receives timely care, she believes technology can help narrow the gap between emergency and response. -- Health-e News