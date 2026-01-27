South Africa: Visitors Return to Kruger After Floods

South African National Parks reopened Phalaborwa Gate on Monday. Phabeni Gate opens Tuesday. Bateleur Bush Camp reopens Wednesday. Satara is open.

Letaba and Shingwedzi rest camps and Pafuri Border Post remain closed due to flood damage. Visitors must not remove safety barricades.

Visitors can return to parts of Kruger National Park after South African National Parks (SANParks) reopened some gates and camps.

The reopenings follow recent flooding in the area. Both day visitor and overnight access have been restored to some parts of the park.

Weather conditions are improving in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Phalaborwa Gate reopened on Monday. Phabeni Gate is expected to be accessible from Tuesday.

SANParks said visitors can use the S3 and S4 roads to connect to Pretoriuskop and Skukuza.

Bateleur Bush Camp is set to reopen on Wednesday.

However, several areas remain closed. Letaba rest camp cannot be accessed due to flood damage. Shingwedzi rest camp is also closed due to flooding.

Pafuri Border Post remains inaccessible and closed.

In the Marula Region, some camps are open while others remain closed. Satara Rest Camp is open to visitors. The N'wanetsi Picnic Spot is also accessible.

But Biyamiti bush camp is still closed. Talamati bush camp also remains shut.

Orpen Gate remains inaccessible to the general public. It may only be used by overnight guests. Emergency services can also use it. Essential deliveries are allowed through as well.

SANParks has cautioned guests travelling to Orpen to be vigilant on the R40 near Dwarsloop. Protests have been reported in the area.

SANParks has urged visitors not to remove barricades. The organisation also warned people not to attempt to access closed roads.

The restrictions are in place to ensure public safety.