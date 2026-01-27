South Africa: Premier Furious At King Over Secret Israel Meetings and Hospital Donations

Premier Oscar Mabuyane says the Israeli Embassy breached diplomatic protocol by visiting public institutions without government approval in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane is angry about secret meetings between Israeli diplomats and AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

The Israeli Embassy visited Walter Sisulu University and donated goods to public hospitals in the province. Mabuyane says this happened without his government's knowledge or approval.

He says the Israeli Embassy breached diplomatic protocol. "The conduct of foreign relations is a national function," he said. "Foreign diplomats must follow proper channels."

Mabuyane says no foreign government can make deals or donations to provincial hospitals without approval from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the National Treasury.

He ordered the Health MEC to investigate how officials accepted donations without approval. "We must protect the integrity of government and public trust," he said.

The premier says the province welcomes international cooperation but only when done properly.

King Dalindyebo has openly aligned himself with Israel and the United States. He recently hosted Israeli diplomat David Saranga at his home in Mthatha.

"Israel is my home. Donald Trump is my friend," he said. He also says he is now under protection from the West.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has condemned the king. Provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina says the king's actions are "imperialist-driven" and a betrayal of South Africa's support for Palestine.

Zicina says the king is using his position for political opportunism. He says the king's actions have damaged the dignity of the AbaThembu monarchy.

Dalindyebo was kicked out of the Economic Freedom Fighters in December after a visit to Israel. "Nobody can dismiss me," he said. "If you support Russia and China, go there. I support Trump and Israel."

The king supported the ANC, joined the Democratic Alliance in 2013 and became an EFF member in 2021.