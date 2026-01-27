Namibia: Parliamentary Committee Holds Housing Consultations With Major Local Authorities At Rundu

The parliamentary standing committee on urban and rural development is this week holding consultative meetings at Rundu with the five most populous local authorities to assess land delivery and housing provision.

The consultations are taking place from Monday to Friday and involve the Rundu Town Council, the City of Windhoek, Oshakati Town Council, Walvis Bay Municipality and Swakopmund Municipality.

Speaking at the opening of the meetings on Monday, standing committee chairperson Elifas Dingara said the consultations form a key component of parliament's oversight and fact-finding mandate.

"The engagements are aimed at enabling parliament to gain an evidence-based understanding of how land and housing are planned, financed and delivered at local authority level, while identifying persistent constraints hindering progress," he said.

He noted that the five-day platform allows local authorities to present their experiences, achievements and challenges in a structured, transparent and accountable manner.

Presentations are expected to focus on several priority areas, including the implementation of existing legal and policy frameworks governing housing provision, such as the Local Authorities Act and the Decentralisation Enabling Act.

Other focus areas include available housing programmes at national and local level, as well as progress made in addressing housing needs within respective jurisdictions.

Particular emphasis will also be placed on the availability of reliable statistical data, budgeting and funding mechanisms, the role of strategic partners, and the major challenges affecting effective land delivery and housing provision.

Dingara stressed that the consultations are intended to be constructive and solution-oriented rather than punitive.

He said interactive question-and-answer sessions during and after presentations will allow committee members to better understand the realities on the ground.

The committee aims to develop a comprehensive national picture of housing provision, gain deeper insight into challenges faced by local authorities, and propose practical and implementable measures to address the growing housing backlog.

Namibia's housing backlog is estimated to range between 300 000 and 700 000 units, while Rundu alone faces an estimated shortfall of about 12 000 housing units.

Kavango East governor Hamunyera Hambyuka said rapid urbanisation, population growth and income inequality have contributed to the expansion of informal settlements at Rundu.

He noted that many residents, particularly youth and low-income households, continue to struggle to access affordable and adequate housing, adding that addressing the challenge requires more than isolated interventions. - Nampa