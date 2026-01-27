Namibia: Kavango West Pupils Return to School After Suspected Food Poisoning

Twenty-eight pupils from Katjinakatji Senior Secondary School in the Kavango West region were treated at Rundu State Hospital on Monday following a suspected food poisoning incident at the school hostel.

All affected pupils are reported to be in a stable condition and have been discharged.

School principal Sebedeus Sihungu told Nampa on Monday that more than 30 pupils initially received medical attention at Katjinakatji Clinic, with 28 later transported to Rundu State Hospital for further treatment.

Sihungu said the illness is suspected to have been caused by a hostel meal of bread and processed meat (polony) served Sunday evening.

"Shortly after the meal, pupils began experiencing stomach cramps, nausea and diarrhoea, prompting frequent trips to the toilets," he said.

He indicated that the food may have been spoiled due to unstable electricity supply at Katjinakatji village, where power outages can last up to four hours.

Sihungu said the matter has been raised with the regional directorate of education and highlighted the urgent need for a backup generator at the hostel.

Concerns were also raised about the food supplier, whom Sihungu said was expected to deliver supplies a day before cooking, but instead delivered on Friday.

He added that the school has on several occasions received spoiled food.

According to Sihungu, the supplier operates with only one truck that services multiple schools across the region, often covering long distances.

He noted that the truck is not equipped with a cooling system, despite the humid conditions in the region.

Sihungu said a detailed report on the incident will be submitted to the regional directorate of education. - Nampa