Tanzania: Tz, South Sudan Revenue Authorities Partner to Curb Tax Evasion

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and the South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) are set to establish a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening tax cooperation, sealing revenue leakages and enhancing transparency in cross-border trade.

The move follows a highlevel bilateral meeting held over the weekend at the TRA headquarters in Dar es Salaam between TRA Commissioner General, Mr Yusuph Mwenda and his South Sudanese counterpart, Mr William Koul.

A key component of the partnership is the strengthening of oversight mechanisms for transit cargo, particularly goods transported through the Ports of Dar es Salaam and Tanga and route to South Sudan.

Mr Mwenda said both authorities had agreed to implement stricter control measures to ensure that transit cargo reaches its intended destination without diversion, a challenge that has previously contributed to tax evasion and revenue losses.

"South Sudan intends to maximise the use of Tanzania's strategic maritime gateways. To support this, SSRA has requested a dedicated customs area to manage its cargo, ensuring efficiency, security and timely delivery," he said.

In a bid to eliminate manual inefficiencies and curb corruption, the two authorities have also agreed to integrate their digital customs systems, a move expected to significantly reduce opportunities for bribery and manipulation.

"We have agreed to develop a unified system between SSRA and TRA to ensure our platforms are interoperable. This is a critical step in protecting revenue and closing windows for corruption, ultimately benefiting the economies of both countries," Mr Mwenda said.

Beyond infrastructure and technology, the partnership places strong emphasis on capacity building and professional exchange. TRA has committed to sharing its operational expertise with South Sudanese officials to improve institutional efficiency and service delivery.

"We expect to sign a formal Memorandum of Understanding before the end of February. This will pave the way for structured capacitybuilding programmes and the exchange of best practices," Mr Mwenda added.

SSRA Commissioner General Mr Koul described the partnership as a transformative step for South Sudan's fiscal management, noting that system interoperability remains one of the most effective tools for combating revenue leakage.

He said training and mentorship support from TRA would play a critical role in modernising the SSRA workforce and fostering a more conducive environment for cross-border trade and regional economic integration.