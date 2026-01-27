Tanzania: YAS Aligns Investments With National Development Goals

Dar es Salaam — YAS Tanzania has said its investments and partnerships in the country align with national priorities while advancing a future-ready digital ecosystem for citizens, businesses and government.

The Yas Chief Executive Officer Pierre Bacara said the company's performance reflects a strategy aligned with Tanzania's longterm development agenda, including Vision 2050.

"Yas, investments and partnerships are designed to support national priorities while building a futureready digital ecosystem for individuals, businesses and government institutions," Mr Bacara said during Yas and Mix one-year anniversary celebrations held over the weekend.

The company has invested over 1.0tri/- to modernise and expand its network infrastructure, contributed more than 467bn/- in taxes, and extended connectivity to over 95 per cent of the population.

Yas now serves 29 million customers nationwide, including three million new subscribers added in the last six months, and operates the country's largest 4G and 5G network.

Over the same period, the company procured 569bn/- worth of goods and services from local suppliers and paid 418bn/- in commissions to indirect partners, injecting substantial capital into the local economy and supporting thousands of livelihoods.

Yas and its digital financial services arm, Mixx, directly employ 758 professionals, while supporting over 228,047 individuals through a nationwide network of sales agents and retail partners.

He said through partnerships with the Ministry of Regional Administration and Local Government and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, the company has connected more than 3,000 students in public secondary schools across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar to digital learning through free internet access.

"In collaboration with Apps & Girls, UN Women and Lyra in Africa, Yas has also trained young women in coding, robotics, digital marketing and entrepreneurship, supporting the creation of over 126 techenabled startups," Mr Bacara said.

Mixx Tanzania CEO Ms Angelica Pesha said the company has continued to invest in community wellbeing and environmental sustainability, providing free eye care services to more than 18,000 people and, together with WWF, KINAPA and local communities, planting 50,000 trees around Mount Kilimanjaro to support conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

Ms Pesha said the company is marking the anniversary through the 'Tunasherehekea Pamoja' campaign, rewarding customers with prizes including cash rewards of up to 100m/- and trips to Dubai, in appreciation of their trust and loyalty.

"Yas' infrastructure investments have translated into strong network performance, with the company recognised by Ookla as the fastest network in Tanzania for three consecutive years," she said.

In addition to mobile connectivity, Yas has connected over 8,000 homes in Dar es Salaam to fibre internet and plans to expand fibre services to Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza and Zanzibar.

Looking ahead, she said they will remain committed to enhancing its network, delivering inclusive digital and financial services, supporting government digitisation, empowering enterprises and innovating responsibly.

Minister for Communication, Information, Technology and Innovation Zanzibar, Mudrick Soraga, said collaboration between the government and private sector partners is key to advancing Zanzibar's digital transformation agenda.

He said Zanzibar is firmly on a digital journey and is engaging strategic partners to support initiatives aimed at improving network accessibility for citizens, developing critical digital infrastructure such as data centres and international gateways, and strengthening digital systems for government service delivery.