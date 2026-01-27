Tanzania: TCAA Leverages Ai, Modern Technology to Enhance Air Safety

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has reaffirmed its commitment to adopting emerging global technologies, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to further enhance safety and efficiency in the management of the country's airspace.

Currently, TCAA has successfully installed advanced communication systems in 15 airports across the country an initiative that has significantly strengthened coordination and communication between pilots and air traffic controllers.

The TCAA Director General Mr Salim Msangi said last Friday during the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Tanzania Air Traffic Controllers Association (TATCA), that is the authority's long-term investment in human capital development plan.

"We will continue to allocate funds annually for the training of aviation professionals to ensure they keep pace with technological advancements, including the application of artificial intelligence, while upholding the highest safety standards," said Mr Msangi.

He stressed on several ongoing and completed projects that are transforming air traffic services nationwide including the installation of Very High Frequency (VHF) communication systems, airspace restructuring and the deployment of Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

According to him, the initiatives will significantly enhance communication within the Dar flight information region and improve overall operational efficiency.

TATCA President Mr Merkiory Ndaboya said the meeting serves as an important platform for aviation professionals to discuss the direction of the sector, identify existing challenges, and develop strategies aimed at improving efficiency and performance.

The AGM was attended by regional and international guests, including representatives from the Uganda Air Traffic Controllers Association (UGATCA), the Kenya Air Traffic Controllers Association (KATCA), as well as trainees from Somalia currently undertaking the Aerodrome Control Course at the Civil Aviation Training Centre (CATC).