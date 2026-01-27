Tanzania: Wasco Isoaf, Eacop Hand Over New Classrooms in Nzega

Tabora — THE East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, through its contractor WASCO ISOAF Tanzania, has handed over modern sanitation facilities and classrooms to Igusule Primary and Secondary Schools in Sojo Village, Nzega District, Tabora Region, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

WASCO ISOAF Project Director, Mr Gary Deason, said during the event that the initiative aims to ensure communities surrounding the project directly benefit from its presence, particularly through developmentoriented interventions such as education.

"I would like to commend EACOP for its sustained commitment to supporting community development, in line with the legal obligation of contractors to give back to society through CSR initiatives," he said.

He added that the company's community support initiative, the Development Programme, is designed to create lasting positive impact in communities surrounding the Thermal Insulation System (TIS) plant located in Sojo, within Igusule Ward, which comprises seven villages.

Beyond the current handover, the company in 2024 also oversaw the construction and delivery of two classrooms in Selemi Village, completed a village office in Ilalo Village, and provided school and office furniture, including 108 desks, eight chairs, eight tables and three cabinets to Wella II Primary School.

In addition, WASCO ISOAF supported 194 youths with vocational skills training across various disciplines. The beneficiaries also received one-year health insurance coverage, study materials, allowances and other essential support.

The company has further employed 760 workers, including skilled personnel, with 310 recruited from villages within Igusule Ward.

Representing the Nzega District Commissioner, Ms Zaina Ayubu Dikolagwa said the contribution made by WASCO ISOAF under the EACOP project sets a benchmark for other companies, urging them to comply with legal obligations, including adherence to local content regulations.

"The presence of the EACOP project in our district has delivered tangible socio-economic benefits and accelerated development across various sectors, particularly education," she said.

On behalf of EACOP, the Manager in charge of the pipeline heating facility in Sojo, Mr Adonis Kimbembe said community investment remains a core pillar of the project, alongside the development of crude oil transportation infrastructure.

"Our partnership with WASCO ISOAF reflects EACOP's broader commitment to responsible development through targeted investment in key social sectors, including education," he said.

Igusule Secondary School Headmaster, Mr Eliud Douglas, expressed appreciation for the support, noting that it had addressed a long-standing shortage of adequate sanitation facilities at the school.

Speaking on behalf of fellow students, Form Four student Ms Zainab Mihambo said the modern sanitation facilities would significantly improve academic performance, particularly for female students who previously faced attendance challenges during menstruation due to inadequate infrastructure, including lack of clean and safe water.