Tanzania: Samia Mourns Retired Judge Emilian Mushi

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a message of condolences to the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Justice George Masaju, following the death of retired High Court Judge Emilian Mushi. Judge Mushi passed away on Saturday at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

She described him as a judicial officer who served the nation with integrity, professionalism and dedication.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, during his lifetime Judge Mushi also served as Principal of the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) in Lushoto, Tanga for two separate terms, from 2000 to 2002 and from 2004 to 2010. In that capacity, he made a notable contribution to building the capacity of judicial leaders and staff across the country.

The burial of the late judge is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Mwendapole in Kibaha District, Coast Region.

President Samia extended her condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and friends, as well as judges, magistrates and all Judiciary employees, for the loss. She also prayed to the Almighty God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed.