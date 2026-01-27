Tanzania: CCM Makes Key Appointments From Parliament

Zanizibar — The Central Committee of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has made several appointments of party leadership candidates drawn from the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania and the House of Representatives.

According to a statement issued by the CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, the appointments were made during a Central Committee meeting held yesterday in Zanzibar.

From Mainland Tanzania, the committee appointed three Members of Parliament as candidates to the CCM National Executive Committee.

The male appointees are Mr Paul Makonda and Mr Livingstone Lusinde, while Ms Asia Halamga was appointed as the female candidate. From Zanzibar, two Members of Parliament were appointed candidates to the CCM National Executive Committee.

The male appointee is Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, while the female appointee is Ms Tauhida Cassian Galos. In addition, Ms Agnes Hokororo was appointed Secretary for all CCM Members of Parliament.

The NEC also appointed three Parliamentary Chairpersons, namely Ms Najma Giga, Mr Deodatus Mwanyika and Ms Cecilia Pareso.

The committee further appointed three CCM leadership candidates from the House of Representatives.

The male appointees are Mr Said Ali Juma and Mr Hamza Hassan Juma, while Ms Lela Muhamed Mussa was appointed as the female representative.

Furthermore, the NEC appointed four CCM representatives to enter Parliament under the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The male appointees are Mr Bakar Hamad Bakar, Dr Shaame Ali Ali and Mr Simai Mohammed Said, while Ms Fatma Ramadhan Mandoba was appointed as the female representative.

The position of Secretary for all CCM Members of the House of Representatives was assigned to Mr Machano Othman Said. In addition, Mr Mahmoud Omar Hamad and Ms Hudhaima Mbarak Tahir were appointed as Chairpersons of the House of Representatives.

Regarding the forthcoming by-election in Peramiho Constituency, Ruvuma Region, the NEC, under the authority granted by Article 105(7)(f) of the CCM Constitution of 1977 (July 2025 edition), appointed Dr Lazaro Komba as the party's candidate. The constituency is located in Songea Rural District.