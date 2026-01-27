Tanzania: Union, Z'bar Govts Vow to Deepen Ties

Zanzibar — The Union and Zanzibar governments have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to ensure that the benefits of the Union are translated into tangible social, economic and cultural gains for citizens on both sides of the Isles.

The pledge was made during an introductory visit to the Office of the Second Vice-President of Zanzibar, where Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice-President (Union and Environment), Dr Richard Muyungi, underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in resolving Union matters and expanding opportunities for Tanzanians.

Dr Muyungi said both governments remain firmly engaged in addressing longstanding Union issues, noting that progress achieved so far demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Union framework.

"Our founding fathers envisioned a Union anchored on cooperation that benefits all citizens equally. It is now our responsibility, as government officials, to transform that vision into practical action that touches the lives of ordinary Tanzanians," he said.

He revealed that out of the 25 key Union issues identified over the years, 22 have already been successfully resolved, representing what he described as a near-total success rate, with only three matters remaining under active discussion.

According to Dr Muyungi, the focus going forward should not only be on resolving the remaining issues, but also on ensuring that the solutions generate sustainable and measurable benefits for citizens.

He further called for the revival of Easter sports competitions, which in the past served as an important platform for strengthening social interaction, unity and cultural exchange between Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

"These competitions brought people together, promoted friendship and helped deepen mutual understanding across the Union. Their return would be a practical way of strengthening people-topeople relations," he noted.

Dr Muyungi added that both governments are intensifying efforts to publicise Union-related opportunities so that citizens are fully aware of the benefits available to them. He urged experts and stakeholders to proactively identify innovative ways of maximising the socio-economic impact of the Union.

On his part, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Second Vice-President of Zanzibar, Dr Islam Seif Salum, said the two sides had agreed to strengthen cooperation through regular joint meetings and structured engagement between technical experts.

"We have agreed to enhance collaboration through joint forums and expert-level discussions aimed at drafting practical resolutions and identifying the best approaches to further consolidate the Union," Dr Salum said.

He emphasised that sustained dialogue and mutual trust remain critical pillars for addressing Union matters and safeguarding national cohesion.