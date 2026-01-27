Tanzania: Men Urged to Champion Gender Equality

Dodoma — Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has called on leaders of men's forums across the country to strengthen their participation in promoting gender equality and overall social welfare.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of the Dodoma Regional Men's Forum over the weekend in Dodoma, Dr Gwajima said men's involvement is a critical pillar in achieving the objectives of the National Gender Policy of 2023 and advancing inclusive national development.

She said the policy places strong emphasis on engaging men in social, economic, environmental and cultural issues to ensure balanced and sustainable development.

"Men play a vital role in the wellbeing of families and communities. If their participation in gender issues remains limited, efforts by the government and stakeholders to build an equal society will continue to be weakened. It is time for men to be part of the solution," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Gwajima also urged men's forum leaders to take an active role in combating gender-based violence and all forms of discrimination, stressing that gender equality cannot be achieved without men's meaningful participation.

Also read: Tanga DC pushes for strengthened fight against child malnutrition

She commended the leaders for their ongoing efforts and encouraged them to continue working closely with the government in implementing the vision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan for inclusive development, as outlined in the National Development Vision 2050.

The minister further said the ministry is in the process of developing a Men's Forums Coordination Guide to enhance the effectiveness of men's contributions to social welfare and development, in line with the national gender policy.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Regional Men's Forum chairperson, Mr Peter Mavunde, said the forums aim to unite men, provide platforms for discussing opportunities and challenges and strengthen coordination structures from regional to grassroots levels.

He said the forum has received guidance from the minister and pledged to implement the directives by promoting men's engagement in gender issues, opposing gender-based violence and serving as ambassadors for positive change within communities.