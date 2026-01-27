Tanzania: KIP Shows Job Creation Potential

Dar es Salaam — Kilimanjaro Industrial Park (KIP) has commenced operations and created 5,000 jobs while utilising only 10 per cent of installed capacity, highlighting substantial growth potential.

The park, located in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam owned by GSM Companies, currently has two operational factories out of the 20 planned for the development.

The Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, who visited the park over the weekend, underscored the importance of the initiative in creating sustainable job opportunities for the country's young workforce.

"The establishment of industrial parks has emerged as a crucial solution to the serious issue of youth unemployment in the country," Minister Kapinga said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Also read: Directive on austerity vital step in right direction

The Minister, also, expressed her satisfaction with the park's role in adding value to locally produced goods.

"One of the park's operational factories, a softdrink producer manufactures its own bottles using locally sourced raw materials, helping reduce reliance on imports," she said.

The KIP spans an area of 300 hectares and is set to house 20 factories in total. Ms Aisha Mohammed, a representative director of the GSM Group of Companies, said that the remaining factories, 18 in total, are under construction.

"Once completed, the park is expected to create a total of 30,000 direct and indirect jobs for Tanzanians," she said.

The roofing sheet factory Production Manager, Eng Abdullatif Said said that their facility is focused on producing high-quality products while maintaining modern environmental standards.

"We use advanced systems that minimise environmental pollution, ensuring that our production processes are both efficient and eco-friendly," Mr Said noted.

As Industrial Parks like Kilimanjaro continue to take shape, they are proving to be essential in addressing Tanzania's youth unemployment crisis.

These parks are not only creating thousands of jobs but also enhancing the value of local raw materials, attracting both foreign and domestic investment, and driving overall industrial growth.

The long-term impact of such projects is poised to reshape the country's economic landscape, reducing reliance on imports, improving national productivity and providing a brighter future for the nation's youth.