Tanzania: Tanga DC Pushes for Strengthened Fight Against Child Malnutrition

Tanga — Tanga District Commissioner Dadi Kolimba has urged officials in the region to strengthen nutrition interventions to combat child malnutrition, particularly among children under five, amid growing recognition that proper nutrition underpins long-term development.

District Commissioner Kolimba, during the Annual Review Meeting on the Implementation of the National Nutrition Compact. He said improved child nutrition directly contributes to human capital development, productivity and economic growth.

According to the 2022 Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey, stunting declined from 34 per cent in 2018 to 24.1 per cent in 2022, while underweight cases fell to 11.2 per cent.

However, wasting increased to 5.6 per cent, raising concern.

Tanga Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Rashid Mchatta, directed councils to prioritise timely funding for nutrition interventions, while Regional Nutrition Officer, Ms Sakina Mustapha, praised councils adopting a multisectoral approach.