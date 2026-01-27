Tanzania: Zanzibar Flags Youth Road Misuse As Crashes Surge

Zanzibar — Zanzibar Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has raised the alarm over the misuse of the country's road network for social and illegal activities, warning that the trend is fuelling a sharp rise in road crashes, particularly among young motorcycle riders.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed said the situation remains a serious challenge that requires urgent and comprehensive intervention.

He made the remarks in Kisauni, Urban West Region, Unguja, during a meeting of the National Road Safety Committee convened to adopt resolutions aimed at curbing road accidents.

"Road use has deteriorated, especially among youths operating motorcycle taxis (bodaboda). Road crashes increased by 40 per cent in December 2025 alone. This is a serious issue for our country, and we must act now," Dr Khalid said.

He stressed the need for the committee to develop robust strategies and long-term solutions to reduce crashes and fatalities, warning that reckless road behaviour continues to claim lives unnecessarily.

According to the minister, the problem is most prevalent among young people who engage in dangerous driving practices such as speeding and organising illegal street races, which often end in tragedy.

He identified accidentprone racing areas including Bumbwini, Kiboje, Bumbwisudi and Cheju, among others in Unguja, and urged the committee to hold regular awareness meetings with various groups, including school students, to instil road safety discipline from an early age.

Dr Khalid also condemned the growing practice of parents hiring bodaboda riders to transport children to and from school, warning that it exposes them to a high risk of accidents.

"It is worrying to see even mothers relying on bodaboda riders to carry their children. This is a serious social problem. We must stop putting children on motorcycles," he said.

He also warned against the illegal construction of road bumps by residents, saying the practice contributes significantly to road crashes.

He instructed authorities to introduce a special screening system for motorcycle riders to eliminate careless drivers who violate road safety laws.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister for the docket Ms Badria Atai Masoud urged the committee to conduct sustained enforcement operations alongside continuous road safety education for drivers.

"We must closely monitor drivers who use mobile phones while driving, as this is one of the major causes of accidents," she said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Road Safety Board of Directors, Mkadam Khamis, presented five-year accident statistics (2021-2025), which showed persistent road safety challenges. In 2021, a total of 206 accidents were reported, including 151 fatal accidents, resulting in 169 deaths and 196 injuries.

In 2022, 172 accidents were recorded, including 126 fatal accidents, causing 136 deaths and 187 injuries. In 2023, the number rose to 264 accidents, including 233 fatal accidents and 258 injuries.

In 2024, authorities reported 227 accidents, resulting in 199 deaths and 259 injuries. In 2025, a total of 193 accidents were recorded, including 140 fatal accidents, leading to 156 deaths and 201 injuries.