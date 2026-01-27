Tanzania: UHI Gets 17bn/ - Boost

Dodoma — Minister for Health, Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa, has directed the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, to mobilise approximately 17bn/- for disbursement to Regional Commissioners (RCs) to spearhead the nationwide rollout of Universal Health Insurance (UHI), as implementation of the Basic Essential Services Package begins today.

Under the directive, RCs across the country have been tasked with ensuring effective enforcement of the scheme, which aims to guarantee access to quality health services for every Tanzanian.

Speaking on Friday in Dodoma during a high-level working session involving RCs, District Commissioners (DCs), Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs), Council Directors and Regional Medical Officers, Mr Mchengerwa said each RC bears personal, direct and nondelegable responsibility for the implementation of UHI in their respective regions.

He said the funds would enable regions to conduct intensive street-to-street and house-tohouse mobilisation campaigns to ensure widespread public awareness and enrolment.

"I am aware that Regional Commissioners have already started these campaigns under challenging conditions. This funding is therefore being arranged to ensure that no RC, DC or Council Director can cite lack of resources as an excuse for poor implementation," he said.

The minister stressed that regions where citizens clearly understand the scheme, register in large numbers and access services without barriers will emerge as models of effective leadership, while weak performance will reflect leadership gaps rather than shortcomings in policy design.

He noted that preparations are already underway following a directive from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, with UHI discussions featuring prominently in Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) meetings and commitments being generated to support high-quality implementation.

Mr Mchengerwa further instructed DCs and Council Directors to take primary responsibility for grassroots execution, emphasising that the success of UHI will ultimately be measured at ward, village and street levels.

He described the launch of the scheme as a historic milestone, marking a decisive step towards recognising healthcare as a fundamental right for all citizens, in line with President Samia's pledge to transform the national health system within her first 100 days.

Under the scheme, the Essential Benefits Package, valued at 150,000/- per household, will cover up to six members, including the principal contributor, a spouse and four dependants.

Services will be accessed through accredited health facilities under the referral system managed by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Earlier, presenting an overview of the rollout, the Assistant Director for Policy, Research and Innovation at the ministry, who also oversees UHI, Mr Tumainiel Macha, said the first phase targets 1,457,602 citizens from 276,004 households, fully funded by the government. The longterm goal is to reach 16,845,065 citizens, equivalent to 3,917,457 households.