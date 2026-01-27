Tanzania: PM Fires a Warning Shot to Irresponsible, Dishonest Public Officials

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government will continue implementing policy reforms that directly affect the interests and well-being of its citizens, while stressing that it will not tolerate irresponsible public officials who offer excuses or engage in dishonest practices, Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has warned today, January 27, 2026.

He said the government will no longer accept the tendency of some officials to provide process updates instead of the direct answers and solutions required by citizens.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks in Parliament in Dodoma while presenting a motion to debate the speech delivered by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on November 14, 2025, during the inauguration of the 13th Parliament.

Speaking on government performance, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of integrity and accountability to the citizens who elected the government.

He said the main objective is to ensure that citizens benefit from national resources and receive quality services they deserve.

"When we talk about government performance, our emphasis is on integrity and accountability to the people to ensure they receive quality services and benefit from the country's resources," said Dr Nchemba.

He added that the speech by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan provided direction and a clear vision for the second term of the Sixth Phase Government by outlining priorities, challenges, and responsibilities that require collective implementation through cooperation between the Government, citizens, and development partners.