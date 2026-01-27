Tanzania: Two People Perish, Nine Rescued From a Capsized Boat

27 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Kibiti — TWO people are reported dead and nine others rescued after the boat they were travelling in capsized while en route from Mafia Island to Nyamisati in the Coast Region.

Confirming the incident, the Rufiji Special Police Zone Commander, Protas Mutayoba, said the boat was carrying 11 passengers and the accident occurred near Kiomboi Village, Kibiti District, on January 26, 2026.

Following the accident, the Fire and Rescue Force, in collaboration with other security organs, managed to rescue nine passengers alive.

Additionally, he said the bodies of the two deceased were recovered, one of whom was a child.

Moreover, the Commander said that the captain of the boat fled the scene, and efforts to trace him are ongoing.

