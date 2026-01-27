South Africa: Chauke Probe's 'Collapsed' Witness List and Shamila Batohi's Controversial Exit

The inquiry into Gauteng NPA prosecutor Andrew Chauke has stalled after witnesses have either withdrawn or, in the case of outgoing NPA boss Shamila Batohi, won't testify without legal representation.

Towards the end of 2025, outgoing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head, advocate Shamila Batohi, suddenly walked out of the inquiry into Gauteng NPA boss, advocate Andrew Chauke's fitness to hold office.

Batohi's exit was surprising since it was at her insistence that President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the panel, headed by Judge Bess Nkabinde, assisted by advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere and attorney Matshego Ramagaga, to hear evidence against Chauke.

On Monday, 26 January, Batohi, still the incumbent NPA leader until the end of the month, was present at the resumption of the inquiry in Pretoria but did not take the stand.

Chauke is accused of politically interfering in the institution of racketeering charges against the former KwaZulu-Natal head of the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation Johan Booysen and the Cato Manor Unit in 2012.

The prosecutor has also been accused of thwarting a case against former head of SAPS Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli, who is out on parole after serving time for kidnapping, assault and intimidation.

Legal representation

Batohi has requested state-funded, private legal representation for the Nkabinde Inquiry, which has been denied by the Solicitor-General and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Advocate Garth Hulley, who previously advised Batohi as head of...