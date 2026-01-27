Namibia: Nationwide Polio Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off ...Targeting 40 000 Children in Kunene

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) has launched a polio immunisation campaign as an emergency response following an outbreak of poliovirus type 2 in Rundu, Kavango East region, late last year.

Laboratory investigations confirmed that the cases are genetically linked to infections reported in neighbouring Angola.

In response, the ministry, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other stakeholders, has implemented a regional vaccination campaign targeting children from birth to 10 years. The campaign uses the Novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), administered as drops and specifically designed to prevent outbreaks of poliovirus type 2.

Poliovirus is mainly transmitted through faecal matter from an infected person and ingested by another, particularly in areas with inadequate sanitation and hygiene.

The ministry is rolling out a nationwide campaign to be conducted in two rounds. The first round commenced yesterday and runs until Wednesday, while the second round will take place from 4 to 27 February 2026.

Executive Director of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Penda Ithindi, urged parents and all stakeholders to actively support the campaign to ensure that children receive both doses and Namibia remains polio-free.

Vaccination teams have been deployed nationwide and will operate door-to-door, at primary schools, health facilities, as well as fixed and outreach vaccination points.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to present children's health passports where possible and to cooperate with vaccination teams.

Ithindi emphasised that the vaccine drops are safe, free of charge and life-saving, adding that repeated doses enhance immunity and provide additional protection, even for children who are already vaccinated.

Meanwhile, more than 39 300 children under the age of 10 are being targeted in a major polio vaccination campaign across the Kunene region.

Chief Health Programme Officer for Kunene, Jason Ndahepele, told Nampa that the campaign will also be conducted in two rounds, from 26 to 29 January 2026 and from 24 to 27 February 2026.

The initiative will cover all three health districts in the region to ensure no child is left behind. Opuwo District has the highest target, with 23 393 children expected to be vaccinated, followed by Outjo with 10 049 and Khorixas with 5 924.

Ndahepele explained that every child under 10 years is expected to receive two drops of the oral polio vaccine in each round, even if they are due for routine immunisation on the same day.

"These are different oral polio drops and they can be taken together. There are no contraindications," he said, adding that completing both rounds is critical to developing full immunity against polio and other preventable diseases.

To ensure wide coverage, government vehicles have been made available and services procured from community vehicle owners to support transportation. Mobile and outreach teams will reach children in remote and hard-to-access areas.

Freezers for ice packs, insulated cold boxes and vaccine carriers have been secured to maintain recommended temperatures during storage and transportation. Community mobilisation is being led by health workers, community health assistants, traditional leaders, regional councils, church leaders and schools.

Ndahepele said preparations are progressing well, with vaccines received, vehicles registered and staff trained, expressing confidence that the campaign will be successfully implemented across the region.

- lis24nje@gmail.com

- Additional reporting: Nampa