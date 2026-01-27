Namibia: RA Warns Drivers About Flood-Affected Roads

Due to continuous rainfall, sections of the road between Bwabwata National Park and Kongola, as well as approximately 30 kilometres from Kongola towards Katima Mulilo, have developed potholes and sustained other forms of road surface damage.

The Roads Authority (RA) has therefore warned road users to exercise extra caution when travelling in parts of the Kavango East and Zambezi regions. The warning follows a visit to flood-affected areas by the Minister of Works and Transport, Veikko Nekundi, accompanied by the RA's chief executive officer, Mbahupu Tjivikua. During the visit, they inspected the condition of affected roads. "Drivers using these roads are strongly advised to slow down, be alert and follow all traffic signs and warnings to avoid accidents," said Tjivikua.

The RA has assured the public that a contractor is already working on the affected areas to repair the potholes.

All repair work will be done according to safety and engineering standards.

"The Roads Authority said it remains committed to keeping the road network safe and reliable. The situation will continue to be monitored during the rainy season, and updates on the repair work will be shared when available," said Tjivikua.