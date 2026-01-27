Kenya: No, Kenyan Research Firm Infotrak Did Not Publish Opinion Poll On Politicians' Popularity in Vihiga County

No, Kenyan research firm Infotrak did not publish opinion poll on politicians' popularity in Vihiga county

IN SHORT: A Facebook post claims to show opinion poll results for various races in Kenya's Vihiga county, dated 10 December 2025. However, no such poll appears on Infotrak's website or verified social media pages.

Several graphics circulating on Facebook appear to show the results of an opinion poll conducted by the Kenyan polling firm Infotrak Research & Consulting. The poll details the popularity ratings for various political figures in Vihiga county as of 10 December 2025.

Vihiga county is in western Kenya, about 380 kilometres by road from the capital, Nairobi. According to the graphics, the poll covers races for governor, senator and woman representative, as well as parliamentary contests in three constituencies in the county.

For the Vihiga county gubernatorial race, the data indicates a substantial lead for Godfrey Osotsi with 44% popularity, placing him well ahead of his competitor, Omboko Milemba, who has 18%. This race has the lowest percentage of undecided voters across all polls, at 2% of respondents, indicating that most voters have already made up their minds.

The race for the senatorial seat in Vihiga county is presented as far more competitive, characterised by a significant pool of undecided voters. Moses Akaranga supposedly leads the field with 30%, double the support of the second-placed candidate, Babira Ndeda, who has 15%. Other candidates, Yusuf Chanzu and Khalid Njiraini, account for 15% combined. However, a dominant 35% of the electorate remains undecided.

In the race to become the women's representative in Vihiga county, Violet Afandi is in the lead with 34% of the vote, well ahead of Winnie Majani on 25%. Meanwhile, 18% of voters are said to be undecided.

For parliamentary races at the constituency level, clear leads are also established. In Sabatia constituency, Sisco Mbindi has a strong advantage with 43%, significantly outperforming Clement Sloya at 29%. This race has a low undecided rate of 5%.

For the Hamisi constituency, Charles Gimose is narrowly ahead at 28%, followed by Collins Ayugu at 23% and Rodgers Bwosi at 19%. This is a much closer race, with the outcome potentially resting on the 15% of undecided voters.

In the Luanda constituency, Christopher Omulele is in the lead with 35% of the vote, just ahead of Dick Maungu with 33%. This is the most competitive of the four contests. However, this contest also has a 15% undecided vote.

Such a poll would be significant as it provides an early picture of voter preferences and shows which candidates are leading and where races remain open. It also highlights the number of undecided voters and assesses how much room remains for campaigns to influence the outcomes.

This opinion poll has been published here, here, here and here. But is this poll legitimate? We checked.

Fake poll

Infotrak regularly publishes its survey findings on its official website. But there is no record of this specific poll.

While Infotrak recently surveyed respondents in Vihiga county, this was part of a broader poll of Luhya-speaking regions and focused solely on presidential preferences ahead of the 2027 general election.

In addition, Infotrak's verified Facebook and X accounts show no evidence of the Vihiga county poll circulating online.

The graphic circulating online is fake. There is no evidence that Infotrak conducted or published an opinion poll on Vihiga county races dated 10 December 2025.