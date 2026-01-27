Uganda: Internet Has Been Restored in Uganda - Now What for Businesses ?

opinion

When internet access was shut down during the election period, the impact on Uganda's business environment was uneven but deeply revealing. Some enterprises continued operating under strain, while others shut down entirely. This divergence offers an important lens through which to assess digital dependence, business resilience, and preparedness within Uganda's economy.

Businesses whose operations were fully internet dependent effectively went dark. Several financial institutions, digital lenders, online marketplaces, and service platforms could not operate at all. Without connectivity, transaction processing, customer verification, communication, and internal coordination became impossible. For these firms, the shutdown did not slow activity; it suspended it. Revenue generation stopped, service delivery ceased, and operational risk escalated immediately.

In contrast, many retail shops, supermarkets, and physical market businesses remained open. Staff reported to work, shelves were stocked, and customers were served. However, continuity should not be mistaken for stability. Transaction cycles slowed, mobile money usage was disrupted, suppliers became harder to reach, and customer volumes declined. What appeared to be normal business activity was, in reality, an economy operating below capacity and under uncertainty.

This distinction matters because it highlights a structural reality. Uganda's economy now functions through a hybrid system where digital and physical operations are deeply interconnected. Even businesses that appear offline rely on internet-enabled payments, supplier coordination, pricing information, and customer communication. When connectivity is interrupted, the entire value chain weakens, not only visibly digital firms.

For small and medium enterprises, particularly those dependent on daily cash turnover, the shutdown exposed a critical vulnerability. Many SMEs adopted digital tools rapidly but informally. WhatsApp became the office, mobile money the cash register, and social media the marketplace. These tools increased efficiency but also concentrated risk. When access disappeared, so did the ability to operate.

The restoration of internet services should therefore not be treated as a simple return to business as usual. It should be approached as a moment for reassessment.

So, what now for businesses in Uganda?

First, enterprises must clearly identify which parts of their operations collapse entirely without internet access. Payments, customer communication, record keeping, and supplier coordination should not exist as single points of failure. Diversifying channels, maintaining offline records, and formalizing customer and supplier databases are no longer optional improvements; they are essential risk management measures.

Second, businesses must begin treating digital resilience as a strategic investment rather than a technical expense. Simple continuity plans, basic data backups, alternative payment arrangements, and staff cross-training can significantly reduce exposure during future disruptions. Sustainability will increasingly depend not on how fast businesses digitize, but on how well they manage uncertainty.

Third, there is a collective responsibility. Business associations, financial institutions, and policymakers must recognize that internet access is now economic infrastructure. Decisions that disrupt connectivity have consequences similar to restricting transport or electricity. Predictability and transparency are critical for planning, investment, and SME survival. Without them, risk rises and innovation slows.

Finally, businesses must adjust their mindset. The question is no longer whether to digitize. That decision has already been made by the market. The real question is how to digitize responsibly. Growth driven purely by convenience is fragile. Growth built on foresight, adaptability, and redundancy is sustainable.

The election-period shutdown demonstrated that Uganda's economy has crossed a threshold. Digital systems are no longer supplementary; they are foundational. As internet access is restored, the challenge is not to resume operations unchanged, but to build enterprises that can withstand disruption.

In today's business environment, connectivity is not just about communication. It is about business continuity, economic confidence, and long-term sustainability.