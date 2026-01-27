Namibia: Bar 'Shooter' Puts Bail Application On Hold

Proceedings in Gabes Shiimi's formal bail application took a turn on Friday when he unexpectedly abandoned his application at the outset of the hearing.

Shiimi (30) faces charges of murder and discharging a firearm in public in relation to the death of Nande Simon Mulokoshi (35) at the Chicago Bar and Restaurant in Windhoek on 15 June last year.

The accused had requested for a formal bail hearing last year, but it was postponed and was expected to begin on 23 January 2026.

However, as the matter commenced in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday, and as the State called their first witness, Warrant Officer Joseph Sakaria, to the stand, the matter hit a snag.

This followed testimony by the investigating officer that investigations into the matter were nearing completion.

Shiimi, who was represented by Vetu Uanivi, decided to abandon his application for this reason and afforded the State over one month to finalise its investigations.

With no opposition from either side, magistrate Olga Muharukua postponed the matter to 31 March 2026 for further investigations. Shiimi remains in custody.

The State alleges that Shiimi shot and killed Mulokoshi intentionally with a weapon on 15 June at the Chicago Bar on Independence Avenue in Windhoek.

It is further alleged that Shiimi unlawfully and intentionally discharged a firearm in a public place, which is in violation of the Arms & Ammunition Act. In addition, the accused was charged for drunken driving in the Katutura Magistrate's Court. It is alleged that the former car dealer was involved in a fight at the bar and restaurant and was escorted off the premises by bouncers.

Afterwards, he came back with a gun he had allegedly retrieved from his car and began making empty shots into the air.

It is reported that he went back to his car to reload after the magazine was emptied. He then allegedly returned to the bar to fire random shots, and this round of shooting deviated a stray bullet that is believed to have struck and killed Mulokoshi. Shiimi allegedly drove away from the crime scene and was apprehended at a city centre roadblock for driving while excessively intoxicated.

He was later found to match the description of the alleged shooter at the bar while in police custody for drinking and driving.

His lawyer, outside the court, indicated that they will apply for bail again after the investigations are complete. The State is represented by Eric Naikaku.