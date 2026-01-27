Namibia: Weekend Crime Briefs

A series of crimes and tragic incidents were recorded in various parts of the country this past weekend, with rape cases, drugs, robbery, fraud, housebreaking, fire incidents, theft and rogue driving topping the police weekend crime report.

Rape cases

In Gochas, police arrested a 20-year-old man following an alleged rape incident involving a 33-year-old woman. The two were reportedly drinking with others before the complainant fell asleep. Upon waking up, she allegedly found the suspect having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

Both were taken to the Mariental State Hospital for medical examination as investigations continue. Another rape case was reported in Ondangwa, where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy while playing at a neighbour's house. No arrest has been made yet.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Drug-related crimes

In Warmbad, two men aged 22 and 27 were arrested at a police roadblock after being found with cannabis and mandrax valued at N$2 500. In Ongwediva, a 21-year-old man was arrested with cannabis worth N$1 050.

In a separate case at Grootfontein, a man and a woman aged 23 and 32 were arrested after attempting to supply cannabis to inmates by hiding it near police holding cells.

Robbery, fraud and housebreaking

In Onawa, a tuckshop owner lost cash after unknown suspects attacked a nanny and searched the house, where they got away with N$5 000. In Klein Windhoek, a 75-year-old woman was defrauded of N$30 990.60 by a suspect posing as a City of Windhoek employee. Meanwhile, separate housebreaking incidents were reported in Eros Park and Rehoboth, where items valued at N$35 000 and N$10 400 were stolen.

Again in Ongwediva, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly forging a Senior Secondary School certificate at the International University of Management. She was expected to appear in court yesterday.

Tragic incidents

In Khomasdal, a 39-year-old police officer allegedly shot his 36-year-old girlfriend during an argument before turning the firearm on himself. The officer succumbed to his injuries, while the woman is in stable condition at the Katutura State Hospital. In Otjimbingwe, a 37-year-old man died after his corrugated iron house caught fire. No foul play is suspected at this point in time. In Divundu, a 33-year-old man died after being bumped by an unknown vehicle, while in Otjiwarongo, an unidentified man was found dead along the road, with police suspecting a hit-and-run accident.

Stock theft

Stock theft was reported at Farm Alexia Properties in the Karibib district, where three cattle valued at N$67 000 were slaughtered by unknown suspects. Three cattle heads, hooves and intestines were recovered at the scene. Police investigations continue.

Attempted murder

A case of attempted murder was reported at Ongenga, where the incident occurred at the bar in Enho location, Onangama village, when a 52-year-old Namibian male suspect was arrested after he allegedly unlawfully and intentionally shot a 44-year-old male victim with a shotgun on the left shoulder and the victim sustained an open wound.

Fire incident

On Saturday, around 15h30 in Ongwediva, it is reported that a house caught fire. It is further said that there was no one in the house and the neighbours informed the Ongwediva Town Council Fire Brigade and the police. The fire destroyed the house and a Toyota 3.0 double cab.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reckless, negligent driving and other incidents

Police also reported reckless and negligent driving cases on Friday at Otudhemba location, Etunda village in the Ruacana constituency of the Omusati region. It is alleged that the driver of the Toyota D4D, with a police registration number veered off the road and overturned.

Theft of items from a motor vehicle at the Choppies supermarket parking lots at Grootfontein was also reported over the weekend. It is alleged that the suspects opened the boot of the vehicle and took the complainant's properties, which include one Navy blue Namibian Police Operation uniform, Namibian Police Traffic Summon book, courtesy notification book, Namibian Police Traffic Certificates, a Diploma, two black and navy-blue backpacks, toiletries, clothes and a 9kg gas bottle. All items are valued at N$7 000 and no recoveries has been made yet. All cases are still under investigation.

*Compiled byMatheus David