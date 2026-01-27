South Sudan: President of South Sudan Receives Sudan's TSC Vice-President

Juba, 26 January 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, received the Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) of Sudan, Malik Agar.

The TSC Vice-President conveyed to President Kiir the greetings of TSC President, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

He provided President Kiir with a detailed briefing on the military, humanitarian, and political situation in Sudan and reaffirmed Sudan's desire for South Sudan to play a central and active role in restoring peace in the country.

He added that the meeting "addressed issues related to Sudanese and South Sudanese national security and discussed ways to strengthen security and stability in both countries."

In addition, the TSC Vice-President held a meeting with the South Sudanese Minister of Interior, the Inspector General of Police, the Directors of Internal and External Security, and the Director of Military Intelligence.

The meeting aimed to brief South Sudan's security and Intelligence sectors on issues concerning bilateral security, emphasizing the need to work together to end the war in Sudan and prevent its spillover into the wider region.

He stressed that the challenges in Sudan are similar to those previously faced in South Sudan and that it is in the interest of both countries to work hand in hand for the welfare of their peoples, the stability of the countries, and the achievement of progress and prosperity.

The TSC Vice-President noted that his visit to Juba aims to hold meetings with the South Sudanese leadership.

He began his meetings with the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Minister of Justice, Minister of Information, and Minister of Peace, briefing them on developments in Sudan's humanitarian situation and the progress in the return of government institutions to the capital, Khartoum.

He also discussed issues related to the executive bodies and urged South Sudanese counterparts on the importance of activating the Joint Ministerial Committee.

At the conclusion of these meetings, he commended the bravery and resilience of the Sudanese people and highlighted the role of neighboring countries in political initiatives and resolving Sudan's crisis. He added that they also discussed the importance of Sudan's return to the African Union so that solutions to Sudan's problems can be addressed within the African framework.

He pointed out that a separate meeting was held with the delegation he led and the South Sudanese National Security Advisor, during which he was briefed on the latest developments and updates from Sudan.