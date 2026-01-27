Sudan: Al-Eisir: Lifting of Al-Dalang Siege Marks Milestone in Liberation of Our Beloved Homeland

- Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, said that the lifting of the siege on Al-Dalang city in South Kordofan marks a milestone in the journey to liberate the entirety of Sudan's territory.

Addressing the Sudanese people on the occasion, Al-Eisir said in a statement: "To the sons and daughters of our great nation, and to the heroes of Al-Dalang and all regions of Kordofan and Darfur: we extend our highest respect and admiration to our valiant Armed Forces, all supporting units, and mobilized personnel who have embodied the highest ideals of courage and sacrifice. Today, once again, you have proven that Sudan's resolve is unconquerable, and that the unity of its land and the dignity of its citizens stand above all else.

"Today, as we witness the lifting of the siege on Al-Dalang, we raise our heads in pride at you, the steadfast people of South Kordofan. These victories are not the end of the road, but a station on the path toward the liberation of our entire beloved homeland.

"Your steadfastness and belief in justice and righteousness have always been the true source of strength that has brought us to this defining moment. Sudan deserves that all its people live in peace and dignity. Let us celebrate this victory, and let us continue our work with determination and resolve, guided by the values of solidarity and cooperation, until the full liberation of our land is achieved. The Sudan we all dream of lives in the hearts of every Sudanese man and woman, and together we will write immortal pages of pride, sovereignty, and unity until all our national goals are realized."