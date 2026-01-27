- Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim discussed Sudan's current economic performance, challenges, and development priorities during a meeting today with the Executive Director of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Board of Directors, Dr. Siddig Al-Obaid, held at the Ministry's headquarters in Port Sudan. The meeting was attended by the Ministry's Undersecretary for Planning, Director-General of External Finance, and Director of International Finance Institutions.

The discussions focused on opportunities to utilize the bank's various funding windows, strengthen cooperative relations, and enhance coordination with regional and international organizations implementing AfDB-funded projects executed through third parties.

Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim emphasized the importance of the AfDB as a primary source of development financing in Sudan alongside the World Bank. He stressed the need for Sudan to maximize the use of available funding windows to support development and reconstruct areas damaged by the war, with a focus on essential services, environmental sanitation, solar energy, and infrastructure projects including national and regional roads, railways, and airport rehabilitation.

The Ministry's Undersecretary for Planning, Mohamed Bashar, highlighted the importance of Sudan benefiting from the bank's technical support programmes and institutional and human capacity-building initiatives, noting the need to strengthen the Agricultural Bank to finance small producers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dr. Siddig Al-Obaid said AfDB has allocated an estimated $379.6 million to fund projects aligned with Sudan's priorities in the water, health, and agriculture sectors, to be implemented during 2026-2028 using resources from the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund and remaining balances from restructured projects. He revealed that the bank president has approved updating the reconstruction study in coordination with the World Bank according to Sudan's priorities.

The meeting also agreed on the importance of establishing a coordination platform that includes all donors to maximize the benefits of projects financed and implemented through them.

As part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and encourage the bank to intensify support for Sudan's recovery and reconstruction, the Finance Minister is scheduled to meet the AfDB President in the near future.

It is worth noting that Dr. Siddig Al-Obaid, a Sudanese Ministry of Finance expert, was appointed Executive Director on the AfDB Board of Directors representing The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Sudan in August of last year.