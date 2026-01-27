Sudan: Prime Minister At University of Khartoum Main Library - University Will Regain Prestigious Position in Global Rankings

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the state's commitment to providing all necessary support for the University of Khartoum and other Sudanese universities to restore their former status and reclaim their prestigious positions in global university rankings.

The remarks came during his inspection tour of the University of Khartoum, accompanied by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa, and the University's Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Emad Al-Din Al-Tahir Aradaib.

During the visit, the Prime Minister observed ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and rebuild the university following the systematic destruction inflicted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He stressed the state's commitment to providing all requirements for the university's restoration, noting that the University of Khartoum is a key educational beacon not only in Sudan but across Arab and African countries. He described the university's return to its main headquarters as "akin to the return of the soul to the body of the Sudanese nation."

For his part, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Emad Al-Din Al-Tahir Aradaib, along with the university's college deans, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit. Dr. Aradaib briefed the Prime Minister on the university's efforts to continue academic activities during the war and the resumption of classes from the College of Education complex in Omdurman, adding that preparations are underway to resume full academic activities across all university campuses in the near future.