Sudan: Human Appeal Holds Coordination Meeting With Emergency and Crisis Management in Al-Dabbah Locality

- A joint meeting was held on Monday at the office of the Administrative Director of Al-Dabbah Locality, bringing together the Director of the Emergency and Crisis Management Department, Al-Hassan Ibrahim Hamid, and a delegation from the humanitarian organization Human Appeal. The meeting was held within the framework of coordination on urgent interventions to address growing humanitarian needs in the locality.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the organization and official local authorities. The meeting was followed by a field visit to Al-Dabbah Hospital, during which key departments were inspected, foremost among them the kidney dialysis center. An expanded meeting was later held in the presence of the Administrative Director of the locality and the Hospital's Medical Director, during which participants reviewed the hospital's urgent needs and the essential requirements for improving health services provided to citizens. The discussions aimed at developing a practical plan to address shortages and ensure the continuity of medical services under current conditions.

The Emergency and Crisis Management Officer of the British organization Human Appeal, Amer Al-Khatib, said the visit aimed to coordinate directly with local authorities to ensure a rapid response and the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance. He noted that the organization's delegation had recently visited the Al-Azhari Al-Mubarak shelter center in Al-Affadh, where they assessed the conditions of displaced families. He pledged that the organization would work to meet all basic needs in the coming period, adding that food assistance was distributed to vulnerable families during the visit.

It is worth noting that Al-Dabbah Locality continues to face increasing humanitarian challenges, underscoring the importance of coordinated efforts between international organizations and local authorities to alleviate the suffering of displaced persons and ensure the prompt and effective delivery of health and food services.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines