Sudan: Prime Minister Inspects Conditions of Female Students At Martyr Ali Abdel Fattah Complex

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, accompanied by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa, and the Director of the National Fund for Student Welfare, Dr. Ahmed Hamza Al-Amin, inspected the conditions of female students at the Martyr Ali Abdel Fattah Complex.

During the visit, the Prime Minister reviewed the level of services provided to female students, affirming that the state is committed to ensuring their welfare and creating a supportive environment that promotes stability and academic excellence. He praised the efforts of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the National Fund for Student Welfare in rehabilitating and reconstructing the complex to accommodate female students.

For his part, the Director of the National Fund for Student Welfare emphasized the Fund's commitment, in coordination with relevant authorities, to preparing an appropriate environment for students. He noted that 176 university campuses have been established, each accommodating approximately 4,600 students, and outlined the Fund's plans to expand technical and vocational education, including training students in electricity, blacksmithing, and environmental sanitation services.