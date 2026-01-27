Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources, Agricultural Bank Agree On Projects to Support War-Affected Communities

- The Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries and the Sudanese Agricultural Bank have agreed to implement a number of service and productive projects aimed at supporting displaced persons (IDPs) and those affected by the war.

The projects include goat rearing for milk production, fish farming, and beekeeping for honey production, in addition to establishing cooperative associations to help increase the income of the ministry's employees, with plans to replicate the experience in other states.

The agreement also includes the establishment of a recreational resort to attract investment, as well as the creation of a camel market.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri, and the General Manager of the Sudanese Agricultural Bank, Salah Mohamed Abdel Rahim.

The minister said the Government of Hope is keen to improve citizens' livelihoods, noting that investors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar are expected to arrive soon to invest in the animal resources and fisheries sector.

For his part, the General Manager of the Sudanese Agricultural Bank affirmed the bank's readiness to finance all projects proposed by the ministry, particularly the establishment of an animal production city.