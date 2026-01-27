Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Role of Higher Education Ministry in Advancing Development

Khartoum, Jan. 26, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the pivotal role of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as a key driver of development in the country.

The remarks came during his visit on Monday to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, accompanied by the Minister of Council of Ministers Affairs, Dr. Limya Abdel Ghaffar, to review the progress of work following the ministry's return to Khartoum.

During the visit, the Prime Minister reviewed the arrangements put in place by the ministry to prepare the university environment for the resumption of academic activities from within the capital. In this context, he stressed the importance of universities returning to operate from their main headquarters in Khartoum. He also directed the state to sponsor and cover the tuition of the top 100 students in the Sudanese Certificate examinations, and to facilitate and simplify procedures for Sudanese students abroad who have recently gained admission.

For his part, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit and said he had briefed him on the progress of work at the ministry and the efforts undertaken during the previous period to ensure the continuity of the educational process. He noted that admission procedures for the 2023 and 2024 student intakes have been completed, and outlined the ministry's future plans to develop educational programmes and link scientific research to national projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development in the country.