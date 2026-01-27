Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Role of Higher Education Ministry in Advancing Development

26 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Jan. 26, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris affirmed the pivotal role of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as a key driver of development in the country.

The remarks came during his visit on Monday to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, accompanied by the Minister of Council of Ministers Affairs, Dr. Limya Abdel Ghaffar, to review the progress of work following the ministry's return to Khartoum.

During the visit, the Prime Minister reviewed the arrangements put in place by the ministry to prepare the university environment for the resumption of academic activities from within the capital. In this context, he stressed the importance of universities returning to operate from their main headquarters in Khartoum. He also directed the state to sponsor and cover the tuition of the top 100 students in the Sudanese Certificate examinations, and to facilitate and simplify procedures for Sudanese students abroad who have recently gained admission.

For his part, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ahmed Modawi Musa, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit and said he had briefed him on the progress of work at the ministry and the efforts undertaken during the previous period to ensure the continuity of the educational process. He noted that admission procedures for the 2023 and 2024 student intakes have been completed, and outlined the ministry's future plans to develop educational programmes and link scientific research to national projects that contribute to achieving sustainable development in the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.