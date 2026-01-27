Sudan: TSC President - We Are Determined to End the Rebellion Forever and Will Not Allow Its Recurrence

Port Sudan, Jan. 26, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said Sudan's regular forces, in all their formations, stand united with the Sudanese people in a single front to decisively end and eradicate the rebellion. He affirmed that the state will not allow any renewed insurgency and that any leniency or complacency in this regard will be met with firmness and decisive action.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the 22nd qualifying intake of the General Intelligence Service, attended by the Director-General of the Service, General Ahmed Ibrahim Mufaddal, Al-Burhan commended the agency's personnel for their heroic role and their engagement in the "Battle of Dignity" from its earliest moments, as well as their support for the Armed Forces across all theatres of combat.

Al-Burhan praised the steadfastness and loyalty of the General Intelligence Service at a time when many values and covenants have collapsed, reaffirming the determination of the Armed Forces and other regular forces to restore security and stability throughout the country. He declared that "the rebellion is destined to vanish."

The TSC President said the oath taken by the graduates increases their responsibility to safeguard the unity of the country's territory and protect its resources, noting that the real threats facing Sudan require adherence to the principle that security is a shared responsibility.

The Commander-in-Chief paid tribute to Sudan's martyrs who gave their lives in defense of the nation, wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, and expressed hope for the safe return of prisoners and missing persons, affirming that their sacrifices and bravery remain a vital source of strength for both the Sudanese people and the Armed Forces in achieving decisive victory.