Security has arrested a man who threatened to harm supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ahead of the January 14 general elections.

On Monday, Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba confirmed the arrest of the individual, whose details are yet to be disclosed. Gen Muhoozi described him as a "terrorist."

According to social media clips, the man recorded himself on TikTok urging Ugandans to participate in a protest vote. This call was linked to the slogan popularised by National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, which encouraged voters to reject the ruling party at the polls as a form of political protest.

In the videos, the suspect threatened to track down NRM supporters in their homes and inflict harm on them. He also warned that businesses operating during the planned protest could be targeted.

Days after the video went viral, Gen Muhoozi has confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

"We have captured this terrorist today. He said people who support NRM should be killed. He is going to pay for his crimes." Gen Muhoozi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The man joins several other TikTok users who have faced arrest over hate speech and spreading false information.

Last month, 20-year-old Edison Ssemugenyi was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to spreading false information on TikTok. Ssemugenyi had claimed that President Museveni was bedridden and made derogatory remarks about Gen Muhoozi.

In 2024, Edward Awebwa was charged with hate speech and spreading "misleading and malicious" information about President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, and Gen Muhoozi.

Awebwa had also shared claims about increased taxes under the President. He was sentenced to six years in prison for insulting the President.