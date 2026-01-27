Rwanda: French Coach Frédéric Guérin Edges Closer to Rwanda Job

French tactician Frédéric Guérin is set to be appointed as the next head coach of Rwanda's senior men's and women's national volleyball teams, Times Sport has learnt.

Following interviews held on January 21, Guérin emerged as the preferred candidate ahead of four other applicants, according to sources. He is expected to replace Brazilian coach Paulo de Tarso.

Guérin is currently in the final stages of contract negotiations. Once an agreement is reached, the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) is expected to officially unveil the rest of the technical bench, including an assistant coach and other support staff.

Guérin, 52, is highly regarded for his tactical discipline, strong focus on player development, and long-term team-building philosophy. He has earned a reputation as a meticulous coach who blends European structural organisation with tactical flexibility.

At club level, Guérin has coached several teams within the French volleyball system, competing in both Ligue A and Ligue B. His résumé includes stints with AS Cannes, Nice Volley-Ball, and Cambrai Volley, where he was particularly noted for developing squads and maintaining competitive stability.

His immediate task will be to prepare Rwanda for the 2026 African Senior Men's Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo from September 10-15.

The continental tournament will also serve as a qualification pathway for the 2027 FIVB World Championship and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. At the previous edition, hosted by Egypt in 2023, the hosts defeated Algeria 3-1 in the final, while Rwanda finished sixth overall.