Sudan, UK Conclude Talks On Security and Bilateral Relations

Port Sudan — Sudanese-British talks concluded today in Port Sudan, with both sides underscoring the importance of sustaining constructive dialogue and expanding exchanges between political, economic, and security institutions in the two countries.

The Government of Sudan received a United Kingdom delegation on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, headed by the British Assistant Minister of Defence for the Middle East and North Africa and including the UK Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. The visit formed part of engagement with the Government of Sudan on a range of issues, foremost among them support for security and stability in Sudan and a review of bilateral relations and avenues for their development.

During the visit, the British delegation held a series of meetings with the Director General of the General Intelligence Service, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC).

As part of the Government of Sudan's peace-oriented vision, a Sudanese delegation comprising representatives of the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs took part in extended bilateral talks with the British side. The Sudanese delegation provided a comprehensive briefing on the outbreak of the war, the militia's rebellion, and the violations committed against civilians, while outlining the government's position and engagement with international initiatives aimed at achieving peace.

The Sudanese side affirmed the government's openness to all initiatives that meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people and respect the state's sovereignty, unity, and national resources.

For its part, the Sudanese delegation listened attentively to the United Kingdom's position and vision for peace. Both sides engaged in constructive discussions on reaching understandings that would allow dialogue to continue, shape a shared approach to achieving peace, and take practical steps toward normalizing bilateral relations.

The talks concluded with renewed emphasis on maintaining constructive dialogue and enhancing exchanges between political, economic, and security institutions in Sudan and the United Kingdom.