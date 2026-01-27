Ethiopia's MVD Triumph Symbol of Resilience, Leadership, and Global Responsibility - Dev't Partners

Addis Ababa — Development partners say Ethiopia's successful eradication of Marburg virus disease (MVD) reflects the country's resilience, leadership, and global responsibility.

Speaking at the National Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Review Forum in Addis Ababa, Professor Francis Chisaka Kasolo, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Ethiopia, congratulated the government and people of Ethiopia on reaching the milestone.

He said the achievement stands as a symbol of resilience and leadership, expressing hope that it would inspire stronger and safer health systems capable of facing future challenges.

"Today, Ethiopia stands as a symbol of resilience, leadership, and global responsibility. May this milestone inspire us not only to celebrate success, ... ," he said.

Professor Kasolo attributed the success to coordinated efforts by the Ministry of Health, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, regional and local authorities, and community leaders, noting that trust-building and compliance played a decisive role in saving lives.

"Health security is collective security," he said, underscoring that pathogens do not respect borders and require timely, coordinated responses led by national authorities.

He also highlighted the need for continued support to survivors requiring long-term clinical follow-up, psychological care, and monitoring, describing survivor-centered care as both a public health necessity and a moral obligation.

Describing preparedness as an investment, Professor Kasolo said, "It saves lives, protects economies, and strengthens national stability," adding that Ethiopia's success represents both a victory over MVD and a renewed commitment to health system resilience.

Africa CDC Director Dr. Jean Kaseya praised the high-level government response, emphasizing leadership, community trust, and dedication during the outbreak.

Noting that the Marburg outbreak marked Ethiopia's first recorded case, he said the situation initially posed significant uncertainty but commended the country's robust health system and innovative response strategies.

Highlighting Ethiopia's proactive, community-centered surveillance model, Dr. Kaseya said the country successfully integrated outbreak response with essential health services, even as such emergencies often disrupt routine care.

"Ethiopia has taught us the value of integration," he said, citing the use of routine vaccination campaigns for door-to-door screening in affected areas. He added that Ethiopia's experience offers a strong example for other countries managing public health emergencies.

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin J. Massinga also commended Ethiopian leaders and frontline workers, describing them as the true heroes behind the success.

"The U.S. government stands shoulder to shoulder with Ethiopia," he reaffirmed, pledging continued support in future public health challenges.

UK Ambassador to Ethiopia Darren Welch emphasized the interconnected nature of global health, praising Ethiopia's leadership and the commitment of frontline health workers in preventing a more severe crisis.

Disease outbreaks are inevitable, he said, stressing the need for collective preparedness and response.

Ethiopia has shown the way, he added, noting that the UK will continue supporting efforts to strengthen the country's health system.

Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia Sem Fabrizi also congratulated Ethiopia, emphasizing that a strong national response contributes to global safety.

"We have learned from the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic that viruses have no boundaries; we are all in the same world. A strong reaction in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia safe, Africa safe, Italy safe, Europe safe, and the world safe," he said.