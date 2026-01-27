Ethiopia: World Bank Reaffirms Support for Ethiopia's Reform, Development Agenda

Addis Ababa — The World Bank has reaffirmed its strong support for Ethiopia's reform and development priorities following high level discussions with senior government officials, signaling continued confidence in the country's macroeconomic transformation.

Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide met with World Bank Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer Wencai Zhang and briefed him on Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reform program designed to steer the economy toward a private sector led growth model.

The Minister said the reform agenda is focused on diversifying sources of economic growth, expanding the digital economy and tourism sector, and strengthening regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area and improved regional connectivity.

According to the post on the ministry's page, Ahmed Shide expressed appreciation for the World Bank's sustained engagement across key sectors, noting that the institution has played an important role in supporting Ethiopia's reform efforts and broader development goals.

He said the partnership "continues to be instrumental in advancing national priorities aligned with inclusive and sustainable growth."

The two sides reviewed progress in the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the World Bank, with particular attention given to ongoing budget support operations and project financing aligned with national development objectives.

Wencai Zhang commended the Government of Ethiopia for what he described as "bold and encouraging progress" in implementing macroeconomic reforms, including notable advances in debt restructuring.

He reaffirmed the World Bank's continued commitment to Ethiopia's development agenda through sustained technical and financial assistance, adding that support will be provided through a range of financing instruments, including the Growth and Regional Opportunities Window alongside regular country allocations.