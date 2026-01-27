Sudan: Khartoum Bank Plan to Finance the Cultivation of 100,000 Acres in Al-Gezira

- Wali of Al-Gezira State Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair welcomed on Monday a delegation from Khartoum Bank, headed by the Bank's General Manager Limya Kamal Satti, during a meeting at his office.

The Wali commended Khartoum Bank's role in the Battle of Dignity, including its support for the war effort, facilitation of financial transfers to citizens inside and outside Sudan through the Bankak application, and financing of the horticulture sector via the Irada company. He called for expanding the bank's branch network to provide additional services to residents of the state.

For her part, Khartoum Bank General Manager Limya Kamal Satti announced the bank's plan to finance the cultivation of 100,000 acres in Al-Gezira State through the Irada company. She added that the bank is working to open several branches and service points across the state's localities, in addition to establishing bank warehouses.