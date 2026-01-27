Sudan: Khartoum Bank Plan to Finance the Cultivation of 100,000 Acres in Al-Gezira

26 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Wali of Al-Gezira State Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair welcomed on Monday a delegation from Khartoum Bank, headed by the Bank's General Manager Limya Kamal Satti, during a meeting at his office.

The Wali commended Khartoum Bank's role in the Battle of Dignity, including its support for the war effort, facilitation of financial transfers to citizens inside and outside Sudan through the Bankak application, and financing of the horticulture sector via the Irada company. He called for expanding the bank's branch network to provide additional services to residents of the state.

For her part, Khartoum Bank General Manager Limya Kamal Satti announced the bank's plan to finance the cultivation of 100,000 acres in Al-Gezira State through the Irada company. She added that the bank is working to open several branches and service points across the state's localities, in addition to establishing bank warehouses.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.