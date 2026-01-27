Sudan: Red Sea Anti-Smuggling Units Foil Major Drug-Trafficking Attempt, Seizing 493 Kg of Crystal Meth and 100 Kg of Heroin in Record Bust

26 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

-- Anti-Smuggling units of the Sudan Customs Forces in Red Sea State have foiled a major drug-trafficking attempt in what officials described as the largest seizure in customs history. Authorities confiscated 493 kilograms of crystal meth ("ice"), 100 kilograms of heroin, and smaller quantities of compounded ice and caffeine.

The operation, conducted south of the state and on an island in the Red Sea, led to the arrest of 11 suspects, including four foreign nationals, following precise intelligence and close coordination with the National Security and Intelligence Service. The seizure was witnessed by the Wali of Red Sea State, Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Noor, and senior customs officials, including Director-General of the Customs Forces, Lt. Gen. (Police) Salah Ahmed Ibrahim.

Lt. Gen. Noor hailed the operation as "historic," noting it ranks among the largest heroin seizures on record and follows the confiscation of more than five tonnes of narcotics by Red Sea units last year.

Lt. Gen. (Police) Ibrahim paid tribute to fallen anti-smuggling personnel in Kassala and described the bust as a national achievement that reflects the professionalism and resolve of customs forces, coinciding with International Customs Day.

