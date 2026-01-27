Sudan: TSC President Meets British Delegation

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, met today, Monday, in Port Sudan with a British delegation headed by Admiral Edward Algreen, Chief of Military Advisers at the UK Ministry of Defence for Middle East and North Africa affairs. The delegation included the British Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Richard Crowder, and the British Military Attaché in Cairo.

The meeting discussed the overall developments in Sudan, the efforts being made to achieve peace, security, and stability, in addition to reviewing the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for enhancing and developing them in ways that serve mutual interests.

Following the meeting, the British Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Richard Crowder, told the press that the UK government and people stand with the Sudanese people, emphasizing that his country is dedicating its capabilities to support Sudan in achieving security and stability, restoring basic services, and advancing development and recovery. He expressed sorrow over the suffering and tragedy endured by the Sudanese people due to the ongoing war.

Crowder added: "We held important talks with the TSC President on the urgent need to reach a ceasefire." He continued: "We expressed our deep shock over the situation that emerged in El-Fashir, which revealed large-scale atrocities and massacres," noting that they discussed the role of parties in adhering to civilian protection under the Jeddah Declaration on the Protection of Civilians.

The envoy praised the historically rooted relations between the two countries in education, culture, and economic development, highlighting the significant contributions of Sudanese living in the UK and their active role in British national life.

Crowder stressed the need to consolidate all international efforts, led by the United States and partners, to end the conflict, provide humanitarian assistance, and put an end to the atrocities witnessed in El-Fashir. He pointed out that the UK will assume the presidency of the UN Security Council next month and will host a joint conference with Germany in Berlin in April to support Sudan.

The British envoy confirmed London's commitment to close coordination with partners in the United States, Norway, the United Nations, and the European and African Unions to ensure the achievement of sustainable peace and stability in Sudan.