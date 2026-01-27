Sudan: Armed Forces Forcefully and Decisively Reopen Al-Dalang Road

- The Armed Forces, supported by allied units and by the grace of Allah, have forcefully and decisively reopened Al-Dalang Road following a successful military operation that routed and destroyed the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia and their mercenaries, who had been attempting to disrupt civilian movement, impede supplies, and threaten security and stability in the region.

The General Command of the Armed Forces stated in a press release issued by the army spokesperson: "Our forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy in both personnel and equipment, while the survivors fled under the relentless assaults of our troops, who once again demonstrated exceptional readiness, discipline, and the ability to achieve decisive results across all fronts."

The statement added: "The Armed Forces reaffirm their pledge to our patient citizens that they will continue unwaveringly to cleanse the country of terrorist militias until security and stability are fully restored throughout the nation."