Sudan: Defense Minister Chairs Khartoum Security and State Authority Committee Meeting

26 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Jan. 26, 2026 (SUNA) - The Committee for Controlling Security and Enforcing State Authority in Khartoum State reiterated its zero-tolerance stance toward any threats to public security or interference with its mandate.

Minister of Defence Lt. Gen. Hassan Dawood Kabrun chaired the committee's fourth meeting of the year, attended by Minister of Interior Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra and Director-General of Police Forces Gen. (Police) Amir Abdelmoneim.

The meeting reviewed sub-committee performance and confirmed progress in implementing the security plan across Khartoum's operational axes. Members were briefed on the completion of collecting recovered looted property at East Nile police stations, secured under Public Prosecution supervision and prepared for lawful return to owners--a model to be expanded statewide.

The committee directed all sub-committees to sustain operations to consolidate security and stability, assuring citizens of the improving security situation in Khartoum State.

