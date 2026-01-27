Sudan: Al-Eisir - National Media Key to Reshaping Perceptions of Sudan Worldwide

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed that national media has played a pivotal role in reshaping perceptions and conveying Sudan's ancient civilization to the world.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 141st anniversary of the liberation of Khartoum, held at the Abdul Qayyum Gate in Omdurman, Al-Eisir stressed that Sudanese resilience stems from a unified national conscience, a heroic legacy, and a rich civilizational heritage. He pledged that looted artifacts would be recovered from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their collaborators.

The minister commended Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza for his leadership, describing him as a national asset. He underscored that victory will not be complete until all territory is liberated, affirming that the Sudanese people have historically stood firm against aggression.

During a visit to Al-Tabiya fortification, Al-Eisir highlighted the site's strong tourism infrastructure and confirmed plans for its development. He also inspected the e Sudan Radio and Television Corporation (SRTC) and Al-Fiteihab broadcasting station, noting extensive damage--particularly at the transmission facilities--attributed to foreign-backed destruction. He said efforts are underway to resume broadcasting, citing partnerships with Arab countries, the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), Arabsat, and international and local partners.

Al-Eisir also visited wounded soldiers at the Medical Corps, praising their sacrifices during the Battle of Dignity.